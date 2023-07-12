In trading on Wednesday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Endeavour Silver, up about 9.3% and shares of Gatos Silver, up about 9.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF, down about 1.2% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Castle Biosciences, lower by about 13.5%, and shares of Brookdale Senior Living, lower by about 8.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, IHF

