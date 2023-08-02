News & Insights

Wednesday's ETF Movers: FTXG, TAN

August 02, 2023 — 12:24 pm EDT

In trading on Wednesday, the First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Bunge (BG), up about 4.9% and shares of Hormel Foods (HRL), up about 2.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN), off about 5.8% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Solaredge Technologies (SEDG), lower by about 18.8%, and shares of Sunpower (SPWR), lower by about 9.9% on the day.

