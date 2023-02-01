Wednesday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, XOP

In trading on Wednesday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Weibo, up about 8.4% and shares of Dada Nexus, up about 6.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, off about 3.5% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Silverbow Resorces, lower by about 7.9%, and shares of W&T Offshore, lower by about 6% on the day.

