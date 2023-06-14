In trading on Wednesday, the Copper Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Lundin Mining, up about 6.9% and shares of Capstone Copper, up about 4.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF, down about 4.3% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Humana, lower by about 13.6%, and shares of Agilon Health, lower by about 12.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: COPX, IHF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.