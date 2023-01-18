Wednesday's ETF Movers: COPX, FTXG

In trading on Wednesday, the Copper Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Lundin Mining, up about 4% and shares of Capstone Copper, up about 3.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF, off about 3% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Celsius Holdings, lower by about 6.6%, and shares of Beyond Meat, lower by about 5.7% on the day.

