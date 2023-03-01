Markets

Wednesday's ETF Movers: COPX, ARKK

March 01, 2023 — 12:06 pm EST

In trading on Wednesday, the Copper Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Lundin Mining, up about 6.8% and shares of Hudbay Minerals, up about 6.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Innovation ETF, off about 2.3% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Invitae, lower by about 22.6%, and shares of Cerus, lower by about 8.4% on the day.

