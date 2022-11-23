In trading on Wednesday, the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of 2U, up about 8.4% and shares of Unity Software, up about 8.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, down about 2.9% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Helmerich & Payne, lower by about 5%, and shares of Nabors Industries, lower by about 4.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: ARKW, OIH

