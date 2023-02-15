In trading on Wednesday, the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Roblox, up about 25.1% and shares of Coinbase Global, up about 9.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Gold Miners ETF, off about 3.6% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Hecla Mining (HL), lower by about 10%, and shares of Coeur Mining, lower by about 6.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: ARKW, GDX

