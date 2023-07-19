News & Insights

Markets
RXRX

Wednesday's ETF Movers: ARKG, REMX

July 19, 2023 — 12:00 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Wednesday, the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, up about 18.6% and shares of Invitae, up about 17.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF, off about 1.3% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Standard Lithium, lower by about 6.4%, and shares of Piedmont Lithium, lower by about 1.7% on the day.

Wednesday's ETF Movers: ARKG, REMX
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: ARKG, REMX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RXRX
NVTA
SLI
PLL
REMX
ARKG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.