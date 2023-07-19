In trading on Wednesday, the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, up about 18.6% and shares of Invitae, up about 17.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF, off about 1.3% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Standard Lithium, lower by about 6.4%, and shares of Piedmont Lithium, lower by about 1.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: ARKG, REMX

