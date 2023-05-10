News & Insights

Wednesday's ETF Movers: ARKG, COPX

May 10, 2023 — 12:24 pm EDT

In trading on Wednesday, the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Quantum-si, up about 12.7% and shares of Exact Sciences, up about 12.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Copper Miners ETF, down about 3.1% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Southern Copper, lower by about 6.8%, and shares of First Quantum Minerals, lower by about 5.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

