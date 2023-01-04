In trading on Wednesday, the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Silvergate Capital, up about 22.4% and shares of JD.COM, up about 12.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF, off about 0.6% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Cigna, lower by about 3%, and shares of Sharecare, lower by about 2.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: ARKF, IHF

