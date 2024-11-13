In trading on Wednesday, the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Rocket Lab, up about 46.4% and shares of National Presto Industries, up about 4.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Semiconductor ETF, down about 2.1% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of STMicroelectronics, lower by about 5.2%, and shares of Monolithic Power Systems, lower by about 5% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: XAR, SOXX

