In trading on Wednesday, the Uranium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Mega Uranium, up about 10.9% and shares of Denison Mines, up about 8.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust Cloud Computing ETF, down about 1.3% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Hubspot, lower by about 5%, and shares of Mongodb, lower by about 4.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: URA, SKYY

