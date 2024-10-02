And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund ETF, off about 1.4% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Sunnova Energy International, lower by about 8.2%, and shares of Fluence Energy, lower by about 6.2% on the day.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: MCHI, QCLN
