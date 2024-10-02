News & Insights

Wednesday's ETF Movers: MCHI, QCLN

October 02, 2024 — 12:00 pm EDT

In trading on Wednesday, the iShares MSCI China ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Qifu Technology, up about 5.1% and shares of H World Group, up about 5.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund ETF, off about 1.4% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Sunnova Energy International, lower by about 8.2%, and shares of Fluence Energy, lower by about 6.2% on the day.

