And underperforming other ETFs today is the VanEck BDC Income ETF, down about 3.9% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, lower by about 2.2%, and shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund, lower by about 1.7% on the day.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: FBT, BIZD
