In trading on Wednesday, the First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Moderna, up about 8.8% and shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, up about 8.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the VanEck BDC Income ETF, down about 3.9% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, lower by about 2.2%, and shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund, lower by about 1.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: FBT, BIZD

