In trading on Wednesday, the SPDR— S&P— Semiconductor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Sitime, up about 7.8% and shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, up about 7.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Silver Miners ETF, down about 1.6% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Coeur Mining, lower by about 1.1%, and shares of Hecla Mining, lower by about 1.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: XSD, SIL

