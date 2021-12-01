Wednesday's ETF Movers: XSD, QVML

In trading on Wednesday, the SPDR— S&P— Semiconductor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Ambarella, up about 22.8% and shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, up about 9.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF, off about 2% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Moderna, lower by about 10.4%, and shares of SALESFORCE.COM, lower by about 6.4% on the day.

