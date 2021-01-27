Wednesday's ETF Movers: XRT, ICLN

In trading on Wednesday, the SPDR— S&P— Retail ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 12.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Gamestop, up about 133.2% and shares of Petmed Express, up about 22.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, down about 4.7% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Plug Power, lower by about 9.3%, and shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure, lower by about 4.9% on the day.

