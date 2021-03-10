Wednesday's ETF Movers: XRT, CQQQ

In trading on Wednesday, the SPDR— S&P— Retail ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Gamestop, up about 27.4% and shares of Rite Aid, up about 9.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF, down about 2.2% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Dada Nexus Limited, lower by about 8.1%, and shares of Baidu, lower by about 4.9% on the day.

