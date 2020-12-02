Markets
Wednesday's ETF Movers: XOP, PBW

In trading on Wednesday, the SPDR— S&P— Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Kosmos Energy, up about 13.8% and shares of Murphy Oil, up about 10.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, down about 2.4% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Workhorse Group, lower by about 21.6%, and shares of Fuelcell Energy, lower by about 19.6% on the day.

