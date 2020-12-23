Wednesday's ETF Movers: XOP, ITB

In trading on Wednesday, the SPDR— S&P— Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Kosmos Energy, up about 19.4% and shares of Southwestern Energy, up about 12.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, off about 1.3% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Green Brick Partners, lower by about 3.3%, and shares of Beazer Homes, lower by about 3.1% on the day.

