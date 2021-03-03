Markets
Wednesday's ETF Movers: XOP, ICLN

In trading on Wednesday, the SPDR— S&P— Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of SM Energy, up about 12.9% and shares of Kosmos Energy, up about 9.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, down about 3.6% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Daqo New Energy Corp, lower by about 6.8%, and shares of Sunrun, lower by about 6.4% on the day.

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

