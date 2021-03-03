Wednesday's ETF Movers: XOP, ICLN

In trading on Wednesday, the SPDR— S&P— Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of SM Energy, up about 12.9% and shares of Kosmos Energy, up about 9.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, down about 3.6% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Daqo New Energy Corp, lower by about 6.8%, and shares of Sunrun, lower by about 6.4% on the day.

