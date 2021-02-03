Markets
Wednesday's ETF Movers: XOP, CIBR

In trading on Wednesday, the SPDR— S&P— Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Clean Energy Fuels, up about 18.3% and shares of Delek US Holdings, up about 9.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF, down about 2.1% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Qualys, lower by about 10.7%, and shares of Check Point Software Technologies, lower by about 8.8% on the day.

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

