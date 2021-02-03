Wednesday's ETF Movers: XOP, CIBR

In trading on Wednesday, the SPDR— S&P— Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Clean Energy Fuels, up about 18.3% and shares of Delek US Holdings, up about 9.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF, down about 2.1% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Qualys, lower by about 10.7%, and shares of Check Point Software Technologies, lower by about 8.8% on the day.

