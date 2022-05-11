In trading on Wednesday, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of W&T Offshore, up about 8% and shares of Marathon Oil, up about 7.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, off about 5.3% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Coinbase Global, lower by about 23.7%, and shares of Block, lower by about 8.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: XOP, ARKF

