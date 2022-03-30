In trading on Wednesday, the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Uranium Energy, up about 7.8% and shares of Peabody Energy, up about 7.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Retail ETF, down about 2.5% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Chewy, lower by about 14%, and shares of Conns, lower by about 9.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: XME, XRT

