Wednesday's ETF Movers: XLU, SIL

In trading on Wednesday, the The Utilities Select Sector SPDR— Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Exelon, up about 4.2% and shares of NiSource, up about 3.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Silver Miners ETF, down about 3.1% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of First Majestic Silver, lower by about 7.4%, and shares of Coeur Mining, lower by about 7.2% on the day.

