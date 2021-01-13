Wednesday's ETF Movers: XLU, OIH

In trading on Wednesday, the The Utilities Select Sector SPDR— Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Duke Energy, up about 2.5% and shares of American Water Works, up about 2.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, off about 3.5% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Oil States International, lower by about 6.4%, and shares of Technipfmc, lower by about 6.2% on the day.

