Wednesday's ETF Movers: XLU, OIH

In trading on Wednesday, the The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Dominion Energy, up about 1.7% and shares of Exelon, up about 1.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, off about 2.6% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Mcdermott International, lower by about 49%, and shares of RPC, lower by about 7% on the day.

