CEG

Wednesday's ETF Movers: XLU, IEO

In trading on Wednesday, the The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Constellation Energy, up about 2.1% and shares of Wec Energy Group, up about 1.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, down about 4.5% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Talos Energy, lower by about 8.8%, and shares of Kosmos Energy, lower by about 8.7% on the day.

