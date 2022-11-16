In trading on Wednesday, the The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Consolidated Edison, up about 2.6% and shares of Sempra, up about 2.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Innovation ETF, down about 4.8% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Invitae, lower by about 12.2%, and shares of Coinbase Global, lower by about 10.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: XLU, ARKK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.