Markets
ED

Wednesday's ETF Movers: XLU, ARKK

November 16, 2022 — 12:03 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Wednesday, the The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Consolidated Edison, up about 2.6% and shares of Sempra, up about 2.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Innovation ETF, down about 4.8% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Invitae, lower by about 12.2%, and shares of Coinbase Global, lower by about 10.2% on the day.

Wednesday's ETF Movers: XLU, ARKK
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: XLU, ARKK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ED
SRE
NVTA
COIN
ARKK
XLU

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.