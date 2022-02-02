In trading on Wednesday, the The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR— Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Equity Residential, up about 4.1% and shares of Extra Space Storage, up about 3.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, down about 6.6% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Paypal Holdings, lower by about 24.7%, and shares of Block, lower by about 11.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: XLRE, ARKF

