In trading on Wednesday, the The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Valero Energy, up about 2.8% and shares of Marathon Petroleum, up about 1.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Innovation ETF, off about 5.2% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, lower by about 9.6%, and shares of Teladoc Health, lower by about 7.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: XLE, ARKK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.