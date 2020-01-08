Wednesday's ETF Movers: XHB, XOP

In trading on Wednesday, the SPDR S&P— Homebuilders ETF (XHB) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Trex (TREX), up about 5.1% and shares of M/I Homes (MHO), up about 4.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP), down about 3.9% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Whiting Petroleum (WLL), lower by about 10.3%, and shares of California Resources (CRC), lower by about 9.9% on the day.

