Markets
SRRK

Wednesday's ETF Movers: XBI, FCG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Scholar Rock Holding, up about 16.8% and shares of Vbi Vaccines, up about 15.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust Natural Gas ETF, down about 5.4% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Tellurian, lower by about 12.9%, and shares of Laredo Petroleum, lower by about 9.7% on the day.

Wednesday's ETF Movers: XBI, FCG
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: XBI, FCG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SRRK VBIV TELL LPI FCG XBI

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular