In trading on Wednesday, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Scholar Rock Holding, up about 16.8% and shares of Vbi Vaccines, up about 15.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust Natural Gas ETF, down about 5.4% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Tellurian, lower by about 12.9%, and shares of Laredo Petroleum, lower by about 9.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: XBI, FCG

