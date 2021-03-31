Wednesday's ETF Movers: WCLD, XTN

In trading on Wednesday, the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Square, up about 7.8% and shares of Datadog, up about 7.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR— S&P— Transportation ETF, off about 1.1% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Avis Budget Group, lower by about 3%, and shares of Echo Global Logistics, lower by about 2.8% on the day.

