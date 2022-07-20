Wednesday's ETF Movers: WCLD, SIL

In trading on Wednesday, the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Asana, up about 13.1% and shares of Olo, up about 12.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Silver Miners ETF, off about 2.8% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Fortuna Silver Mines, lower by about 3.7%, and shares of Coeur Mining, lower by about 3.1% on the day.

