Wednesday's ETF Movers: WCLD, GDX

In trading on Wednesday, the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Tenable Holdings, up about 18.5% and shares of Crowdstrike Holdings, up about 6.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Gold Miners ETF, off about 1.9% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Oceanagold, lower by about 7.1%, and shares of Drdgold, lower by about 6.8% on the day.

