Wednesday's ETF Movers: URA, TAN

In trading on Wednesday, the Uranium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Denison Mines, up about 13.3% and shares of Nexgen Energy, up about 13.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco Solar ETF, off about 3.2% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Azure Power Global Limited Equity Shares, lower by about 6.8%, and shares of Enphase Energy, lower by about 6.7% on the day.

