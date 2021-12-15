Wednesday's ETF Movers: URA, SIL

In trading on Wednesday, the Uranium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Laramide Resources, up about 7.8% and shares of UEX, up about 7.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Silver Miners ETF, off about 3.6% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Mcewen Mining, lower by about 5.3%, and shares of Bear Creek Mining, lower by about 4.7% on the day.

