Wednesday's ETF Movers: URA, QVML

In trading on Wednesday, the Uranium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of UEX, up about 8.2% and shares of Cameco, up about 7.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF, off about 0.9% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Garmin, lower by about 9.8%, and shares of Sherwin-williams, lower by about 9.2% on the day.

