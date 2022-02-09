In trading on Wednesday, the Uranium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 7.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Cameco, up about 14.3% and shares of Laramide Resources, up about 13.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR— S&P— Regional Banking ETF, off about 0.8% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Preferred Bank, lower by about 3.3%, and shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, lower by about 3.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: URA, KRE

