Wednesday's ETF Movers: URA, ICLN

In trading on Wednesday, the Uranium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Laramide Resources, up about 14.8% and shares of Mega Uranium, up about 13.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, down about 3.2% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of TPI Composites, lower by about 7.2%, and shares of Plug Power, lower by about 3.5% on the day.

