In trading on Wednesday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Azure Power Global, up about 25.9% and shares of Sunpower, up about 9.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, off about 2.1% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Ranger Oil, lower by about 8.9%, and shares of Earthstone Energy, lower by about 5.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: TAN, XOP

