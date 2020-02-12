Markets
Wednesday's ETF Movers: TAN, SIL

BNK Invest BNK Invest
In trading on Wednesday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Daqo New Energy, up about 9.6% and shares of Sunpower, up about 9.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Silver Miners ETF, off about 1% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Alamos Gold, lower by about 4.3%, and shares of Hecla Mining, lower by about 3% on the day.

