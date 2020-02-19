Wednesday's ETF Movers: TAN, REZ

In trading on Wednesday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 6.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Enphase Energy, up about 36.7% and shares of Solaredge Technologies, up about 12.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Residential Real Estate ETF, off about 1.3% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Extra Space Storage, lower by about 6.3%, and shares of Public Storage, lower by about 4.6% on the day.

