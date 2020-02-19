Markets
ENPH

Wednesday's ETF Movers: TAN, REZ

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 6.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Enphase Energy, up about 36.7% and shares of Solaredge Technologies, up about 12.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Residential Real Estate ETF, off about 1.3% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Extra Space Storage, lower by about 6.3%, and shares of Public Storage, lower by about 4.6% on the day.

Wednesday's ETF Movers: TAN, REZ
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: TAN, REZ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ENPH SEDG EXR PSA REZ TAN

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular