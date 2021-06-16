Wednesday's ETF Movers: TAN, LIT

In trading on Wednesday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Sunrun, up about 12.4% and shares of Beam Global, up about 8.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Lithium ETF, down about 3% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of FMC, lower by about 0.2%, and shares of Tesla, relatively unchanged on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.