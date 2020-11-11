Wednesday's ETF Movers: TAN, KRE

In trading on Wednesday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Daqo New Energy, up about 10.9% and shares of Jinkosolar Holding, up about 10.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR— S&P— Regional Banking ETF, down about 3.2% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of South State, lower by about 7.1%, and shares of Independent Bank, lower by about 5.8% on the day.

