Wednesday's ETF Movers: TAN, ITB

In trading on Wednesday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Daqo New Energy , up about 4.1% and shares of Enphase Energy, up about 2.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, down about 1.7% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Skyline Champion, lower by about 12.7%, and shares of NVR, lower by about 3.5% on the day.

