Wednesday's ETF Movers: TAN, GDXJ

In trading on Wednesday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 10.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Sunpower, up about 23.2% and shares of Beam Global, up about 14.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF, down about 2.5% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Pure Gold Mining, lower by about 7.2%, and shares of Gran Colombia Gold, lower by about 6.5% on the day.

