Wednesday's ETF Movers: TAN, COPX

In trading on Wednesday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Daqo New Energy, up about 7% and shares of Enphase Energy, up about 5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Copper Miners ETF, down about 5.2% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Capstone Mining, lower by about 11.4%, and shares of First Quantum Minerals, lower by about 8.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.